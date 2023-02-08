Retaining policy flexibility

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ended its last meeting for this fiscal year on Wednesday with another 25-basis-point increase in the policy repo rate to 6.5 per cent. The standing deposit facility and marginal standing facility rates were accordingly adjusted to 6.25 and 6.75 per cent, respectively. While the rate action was on expected lines, the communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not explicitly indicate that the committee will pause at the current level as many analysts were expecting. The biggest reason for this is that the central bank intends to keep its options open. It is still not comfortable with the level of inflation. The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index came below the upper end of the tolerance band in November and December, largely because of a sharp decline in vegetable prices. Core inflation continues to remain sticky and above the upper end of the tolerance band.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 21:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU