JUST IN
Supporting farm growth
Boosting pharma research
Musharraf's fatal dalliance
Before the pause
Green growth push
Delayed decision
Focus on finance
Changing tracks
Investing, not saving
Optimistic outlook
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
All governments are crony capitalists
icon-arrow-left
Gender parity on the front foot
Business Standard

Retaining policy flexibility

Inflation remains a concern for the RBI

Topics
Monetary policy committee meeting | Inflation | monetary policy

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ended its last meeting for this fiscal year on Wednesday with another 25-basis-point increase in the policy repo rate to 6.5 per cent. The standing deposit facility and marginal standing facility rates were accordingly adjusted to 6.25 and 6.75 per cent, respectively. While the rate action was on expected lines, the communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not explicitly indicate that the committee will pause at the current level as many analysts were expecting. The biggest reason for this is that the central bank intends to keep its options open. It is still not comfortable with the level of inflation. The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index came below the upper end of the tolerance band in November and December, largely because of a sharp decline in vegetable prices. Core inflation continues to remain sticky and above the upper end of the tolerance band.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Monetary policy committee meeting

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 21:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.