Revamp rainfed farming

Look at the dimensions of India’s unirrigated or rain-dependent agriculture sector. About 52 per cent of the total cropland is unirrigated and relies primarily on rainfall for farming. Over 60 per cent farmers cultivate crops without irrigation.

Between 55 and 60 per cent of the gross domestic product of the ‘agriculture and allied activities’ (agri-GDP) comes from rainfed lands. Nearly 90 per cent millets (jowar, bajra, ragi and others), 85 per cent pulses, 70 per cent oilseeds and 40 per cent rice is grown in unirrigated fields. About ...