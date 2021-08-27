Rs 6-trillion monetisation plan: Modi govt's ambition in a minefield

The difference between privatisation and “monetisation” is that the first takes the government out of a business; the second keeps the government in there as an active player. For that reason, privatisation is easier than monetisation.

Yet a government with a sorry record on privatisation (Air India, Bharat Petroleum, etc) and of missing disinvestment targets by a mile, hopes to garner Rs 6 trillion through monetisation in four years – just after a bid to monetise railway assets has failed to attract much interest. But what good is an announcement if it is not ambitious in ...