Rude truths

The leaked video clip of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s outburst at State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar over non-functioning bank accounts of tea garden workers revealed one of India's worst-kept secrets: The habitual discourtesy of the rich and powerful towards their subordinates.

The whistle-blower who taped the exchange was making a point: That a senior politician thought it was acceptable to berate the head of the country’s largest bank in a meeting attended by officials of the Assam government and SBI. That her accusations were misdirected is beside ...