Sebi should revisit liability side of MFs

Mutual funds (MFs) are very competitive anima­ls. So, if I don’t lend to a new company and keep money in overnight instruments, I earn 6.25 per cent. If I lend to a non-banking financial company, I earn 8.50 per cent.

The over 200 basis point (bps) difference between overnight and three-month commercial paper is significant…,” Santosh Kamath, managing director and chief investment officer, Franklin Templeton (FT) Mu­tual Fund told a television channel 18 months back. The 200 bps extra return has come back to bite the fund house. Last Thu­rsday, it shut ...