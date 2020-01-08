JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Letter to BS: GDP growth slowest in 11 yrs due to govt's fixated politics
Business Standard

Self-employed can also be a consumer

Interpreting the various rulings of the Apex Court, the National Commission concluded that a person engaged in commercial activities on a significant scale to make a profit would not be a consumer

Jehangir B Gai 

Jehangir B Gai

Dr Ram Kumar, a pathologist, ran two labs. He purchased a Lumax instrument for Rs 3,79,250 and its chemical kit costing Rs 1,20,000 manufactured by Lilac Medicare (now named Tosoh India). Kumar alleged that the instrument was defective and sought a refund.

Since the company did not agree, Kumar filed a complaint before the District Forum against Lilac as the manufacturer and Sharda Enterprises as the seller. The manufacturer contested the complaint and questioned its maintainability on the ground that the equipment had been purchased for commercial purpose. The Forum upheld the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 22:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU