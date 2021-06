Shaky moments for Yediyurappa

Strange things are happening. Jitin Prasada crosses over from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hears of it on TV.

In Karnataka, of the four Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies that had bypolls in May, B S Yediyurappa manages to win three Assembly seats and the Lok Sabha seat for the BJP but party leaders still troop to Delhi and demand he be replaced. True, the margin of victory in the Lok Sabha seat (vacated by the death of Union minister Suresh Angadi) was wafer-thin (down from 350,000 to 5,400). But the BJP’s tally in ...