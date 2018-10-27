Shooting for the moon

In comparison to the various dynasties of the Middle Kingdom that built grandiose infrastructure such as the Great Wall and the Grand Canal, the present-day rulers of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) do not seem to be far behind their imperial predecessors. The creation of an artificial moon should not come as a surprise. The PRC has accomplished many impressive engineering feats.

The Qinghai-Tibet Railway, for example, runs 2,000 km across challenging terrain at heights of above 5,000 metres. The Three Gorges Dam is the world’s largest. The PRC also has a big space ...