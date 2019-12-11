Sitting on piles of data

The definition of data is being interpreted and reinterpreted by analysts and businesses all over the world as India’s Data Protection Bill got tabled in Parliament and soon after sent to a select panel for review.

Data, referred to as distinct pieces of information usually formatted in a special way, has been an area of interest for this government, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing the idea of data being the new oil and new gold at Houston’s “Howdy Modi” event. Even as data has been a casualty because of the prolonged internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir ...