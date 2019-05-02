Stress interviews

The National Aviator’s Guild has taken strong offence to certain alleged comments made by SpiceJet executives while interviewing pilots of the grounded Jet Airways. The statement from the pilot’s union came after an interviewer from SpiceJet reportedly told some Jet pilots that they were doing a charity by hiring them.

Since SpiceJet has denied the charge, it should get the benefit of the doubt, but toxic job interviews are not uncommon. Such interviewing done cowboy-style, shooting questions from the hip are usually conducted by companies that have a poor work culture or ...