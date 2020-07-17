Sunil Sethi on how fashion industry is grappling with Covid-19 lockdown

It is that time of year when Sunil Sethi finds himself being pampered by couture designers. “It’s the one time,” he says, “when they jointly share my headaches.” July is when the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) hosts one of its best known and grandest events, the India Couture Week, which features only 12-odd designers selected by a jury for the season’s finest collections.

Launched in 2008, when Sethi took over as FDCI chairman, the annual show hasn’t missed a beat. So why should a pandemic year be an exception? The only difference ...