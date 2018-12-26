Support domestic hardware for sensitive tech

The security scare created by the questions around hardware built by Huawei is spilling into other sectors as well. Sensitive equipment and hardware used for new age technologies are far ahead of governments’ capability to monitor and manage them.

Wi-Fi routers, photocopiers have long being suspected of being used for espionage. While equipment for 5G network is being scrutinised, government and regulatory bodies should begin considering the impact of hundreds of thousands of drones that are in the country. The recent drone scare at Gatwick airport has exposed the lack of ...