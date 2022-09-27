Symptoms of climate change are real

The resurgence of the monsoon at a time when it should normally have retreated from the north-west and the development of new rain-bearing systems in the oceans as the harbingers of more rain in the weeks to come are being viewed as clear symptoms of climate change. The meteorological studies have also confirmed that the schedule of the monsoon’s onset and withdrawal, as also the frequency of long dry spells and short bouts of intensive rain, has undergone a noticeable change. In fact, a significant rise in the incidence of heavy downpours and pre-monsoon heat waves in the Himalayan region has led to more landslides and a greater melting of snow. Such changes in the weather are indeed not confined to India alone but are being seen the world over, strengthening the notion that the efforts to mitigate global warming are not producing the desired results.
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 22:05 IST
