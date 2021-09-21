Taking states on board

The story of the Modi government’s big economic initiatives so far during its second tenure presents an interesting contrast. On the one hand, the government has shown an eagerness to address many of the long-pending troubling economic policy issues, but on the other, its attempts at introducing the more fundamental changes in economic policies have failed to make much headway.

Indeed, these decisions could be placed under two baskets. One pertains to decisions that were aimed at helping India Inc and the other is about policy changes requiring participation and involvement of ...