JUST IN
Inspection & supervision: RBI dons new clothes
BJP & the Northeast bell curve
Do odd alliances make bad brand flirtations?
Withering away
A sporting chance that can go astray
Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?
After CEC, will there also be a change in how judges are appointed?
Batteries, metals and a supercycle
Prayer for policy
New thermal plants: A reality check
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Inspection & supervision: RBI dons new clothes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Technology enhances responsible mining

New technologies have already been deployed in various mining projects. Some coal companies use robot-assisted firefighting and dust suppression technology

Topics
Mining industry | Technology | robots

Pranjal Sharma 

Follow this columnist
Pranjal Sharma

Mining is a minefield of risks. The supply of minerals and rare earths has come at a huge cost to the world. Cost in terms of human lives and damage to the ecology. The economic and social dependency on minerals is not going away any time soon. In some ways our dependencies are deepening. Rare earths form the fundamentals of the digital world. Materials like lithium and vanadium are critical for the devices that drive our electronic world.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mining industry

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 17:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.