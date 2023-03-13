JUST IN
Why Rahul Gandhi remains in the BJP's cross hairs
Settlement Commission looks to raise awareness through FAQs
Real heroes of web revolution
Perhaps it is time for India to introduce tort law and punitive damages
Searchable database for unclaimed shares needed
Government of Gujarat promoted companies: A success story
PoS terminals and the future of digital payments
A good night's sleep for both banks and Reserve Bank
Does China's intransigence remind you of the actions of 1930s Germany?
India's jalebi of friend & foe
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
On the world stage
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The accidents have started

The failure of SVB was due to idiosyncratic reasons, but shows how higher rates can expose fault lines in unforeseen places

Topics
Banking system | Fed rate hikes | US Federal Reserve

Neelkanth Mishra 

Follow this columnist
Neelkanth Mishra

Over the past several months, as interest-rate expectations have risen rapidly, we have worried about the risk of “accidents” — failures of firms, which can freeze financial markets.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banking system

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 22:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.