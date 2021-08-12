The climate emergency is real for India

The climate has changed forever and will remain so for centuries, if not a few thousand years into the future. Human-caused carbon dioxide emissions are responsible for it, and our current mitigation strategies are insufficient to stop it from changing further.

The global mean temperature will cross the 1.5°C limit in the current decade or next, and the 2°C mark during 2040–2060. This is the sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in a nutshell. Let us first look at some of the irreversible climate change and extreme weather events ...