The next three years

Most key indicators — from economic ones to those related to human development and society — suggest that the first seven years of Narendra Modi’s prime ministership have fallen short on achievement as defined by non-ideological, non-partisan parameters. The question is whether it is possible to imagine a different future for India in the remaining years of his second term.

Doing so would involve readjusting the dynamics of policy-making from the elevation of grand ambition to mundane ground realities. At the top of this to-do list would be meaningful moves to address the ...