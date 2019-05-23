The 'pro-incumbency' factor

What a terrific election this has been. The first in 50 years that returned a government with two consecutive majorities. This is what the word mandate means.

It means endorsement and acceptance and ratification from the voter of the agenda you lay out and the achievements you boast of. The last person to achieve two consecutive majorities was Indira Gandhi and this was five decades ago. It shows how totally dominant Narendra Modi has been in the contemporary politics of India. He was careful to say through the campaign that he was witnessing “pro-incumbency” and that he ...