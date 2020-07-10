The rise and rise of the attention economy

Back at business school, nearly 40 years ago, we were taught the AIDA Model — Attention, Interest, Desire, Action — as a linear continuum of consumer behaviour. Much has changed in the past four decades.

But the gateway to consumer interest, involvement and interaction still remains “attention”. A simple request to “please pay attention” implies two important characteristics of attention: That it is limited, and that it is valuable. So, when we “pay” attention to any one thing, we somewhat deplete our reservoir of mental resources, being left ...