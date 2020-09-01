The troubleshooter

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who died on Monday aged 84, was a giant of India’s political economy. His tenure as first citizen of India between 2012 and 2017 was a fitting culmination of a career in which he occupied multiple major positions in the constellation of Indian power.

Over the course of a long career, Mukherjee developed deep personal connections across political and ideological divides; he was almost universally respected not just for his abilities but for his encyclopaedic memory. Mukherjee’s career spanned the three phases of Indian politics: The era ...