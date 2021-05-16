The way forward for firms

While there is a health catastrophe playing out around us, the gloom about the Indian economy is a bit overstated. While vaccination is moving slowly, disease experience also protects individuals. And, the export sector is growing.

It is now at dollar values that have exceeded pre-pandemic conditions. For decision makers in firms, the path to recovery lies in vaccination and exports. There is a lot of gloom in India today about the human catastrophe that has played out. Alongside this, there is an idea that vaccination is the only path to normalcy, therefore the countries which have ...