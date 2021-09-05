Time for hustle

Global transportation has taken a series of knocks and is considerably disrupted. The problem is severe and it's not going to end soon. These difficulties are hampering the most important engine in the Indian economy — exports.

Conversely, there is more upside in export orientation than has been visible so far. Firms need to look at the situation in a few novel ways. In the depth of the pandemic, a lot of production and transportation had stopped. When vaccination and fiscal stimulus brought demand in advanced economies roaring back, this resulted in a price-led process of ...