UP's misrule of law

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set new precedents for maintaining law and order that stretch the bounds of the law. His popularly acclaimed strategy of “encounter killings” is one example of his chosen route of vigilante justice.

The ordinance to set up a compensation claims tribunal for the recovery of property losses from those accused of rioting is the latest example of his unique extra-judicial interpretation of the law. The ordinance also represents a remarkable defiance of the judiciary. It was passed a day before the Allahabad High Court’s March ...