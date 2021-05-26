Vaccination: The $5 trillion question

What is the most important health imperative as well as the most significant economic stimuli for India today? Unarguably it is Covid vaccination. We must remember that the story does not end with the strains of Covid-19 present now; perhaps we will all need annual booster shots.

We, therefore, need to think through policy pathways for the long run with one immediate objective. Get the overall system to herd immunity as soon as possible. In modern public economics, the big but simple idea is that freedom works well, and that state intervention is only justified in the face of ...