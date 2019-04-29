Voters want jobs more than anything else

In the past few years the government has fought a hard battle to control the narrative on jobs. But, the problem is too big to be controlled by the government and its apologists. CMIE surveys regularly show the deteriorating situation on the jobs front.

Leaks of government surveys point in the same direction. It keeps getting harder every day for the government to drive its narrative that ample jobs are being created. They sound increasingly silly as they try to defend the indefensible. But, the issue of employment is not merely a subject for statisticians and the government to ...