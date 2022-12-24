What does Rahul want?

Has Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, entering Delhi now after 107 days, bombed as a political move? Or has it made the intended impact for his party? With this Lal Singh Chaddha-esque (sorry, Forrest Gump) campaign, has Gandhi redeemed himself as a mass leader, or only reaffirmed that he’s the ‘Pappu’ his detractors view him as? And lastly, where do he and his party go after this ends in Srinagar 43 days from now?