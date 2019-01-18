What Ganga-jal oath means for India

One phrase in a message Tulsi Gabbard sent me four years ago I shall never forget. “Our world is in dire need of servant leaders,” she wrote.

I was reminded of it again when a few days after Tulsi announced her campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for US president in 2020, the papers carried a picture of police personnel detailed for duty at the Ardh Kumbh mela in Allahabad (sorry, Prayagraj) with their left arms extended in smart salutation but their right hands cupped in a curiously unmilitary gesture. Being in Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, they were taking the oath ...