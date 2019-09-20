What more must be done

Nirmala Sitharaman has been the butt of much harsh criticism and crude jokes for about two months. These became quite brutal after the first quarter GDP numbers came out. It was not her fault. The Budget she presented was more-or-less handed to her.

Its mistakes were, in large part, because of the finance secretary and a joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. Both have since been posted out. The former has resigned in protest. For the last one month the finance ministry, faced with a severe resource shortage, has been coping as best as it can. It’s announced ...