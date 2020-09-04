What your Zoom background says about you

I had barely used Zoom a few times before the pandemic. So, when asked to join a “call”, it did not naturally occur to me that we were not going to be on an actual conference call — on the phone. I wasn’t exp­ecting to be on camera in a video meeti­ng.

I wasn’t ready, my “background” wasn’t ready, and I was kind of caught off-guard. I quickly fetched my laptop, and settled into our living room sofa. The laptop camera caught a small Paresh Maity painting on the wall behind me. The chat box started to pile up with “oohs”, ...