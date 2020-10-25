When job loss wrecks your finances

Krishan, an old acquaintance, called me a few days ago. He used to be a colleague at a bank where I worked in the noughties. He is now in his late 40s and worked at a senior position in a non-banking financial company.

After the preliminary pleasantries, Krishan informed me that he had lost his job in the pandemic and is now looking for another. He sought my assistance in identifying options for him. I asked him to consider a professional upgradation course instead of immediately jumping into another job. In any case, jobs for a person of his seniority and profile are not easy to find ...