When will Spring be over?

Delhi’s brief flirtation with spring is underway. Pink frangipanis are in blossom, and gardens are a riotous spill of daisies, poppies, pansies and phlox, blooming under the watchful gaze of hollyhocks and sweet peas. Prize dahlias are brazening out their weight with the support of helpful sticks provided by vigilant gardeners.

The chrysanthemums haven’t yet withered away, while velvety coxcombs are holding their own amidst a blaze of hydrangeas. The flame-of-the-forest is basking in its unabashed glory on trees shorn of all leaves, flowering ahead of Holi. The air is lightly ...