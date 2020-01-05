JUST IN
Where are the tough questions?

Nothing illustrates the growing inclination to "follow the leader" with an uncritical, unquestioning gaze like PM Modi's TV interviews

Karan Thapar 

I often meet people who are incredulous at the media’s uncritical attitude to the Modi government. Some call it “capitulation”, others “supine” and many “pusillanimity”. This is something almost everyone has noticed.

Yet it’s also a subject on which most journalists are silent. If they at all speak its behind closed doors and in confidence. Thankfully Rajdeep Sardesai has spoken out loudly, clearly and forcefully in his book 2019: How Modi Won India. “In the Modi-era, the media’s collusion with the political executive has ...

