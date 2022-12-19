JUST IN
Here is why the Centre should hand over a lower share of taxes to states
Trade, economic interests drive India's foreign policy
Bad loans & IBC: Going as expected
Indispensable India? Don't let confidence turn into complacency
Four years and four challenges of RBI governor
Opt for regular investing over extreme frugality
On balance, India is in a sweet spot
Territory China is after
The BJP needs a course in PPE
Privacy in the digital Wild West
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Here is why the Centre should hand over a lower share of taxes to states
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Who walks with Rahul Gandhi and why it matters

What do celebs bring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They bring no mass of supporters with them. These ritualistic photo ops, therefore, do little for the BJY except to get the chatterati briefly interested

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Politics

Bharat Bhushan 

Bharat Bhushan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) completed 100 days last Friday, covering two-thirds of the planned route. As the BJY threads its way across North India, it is in danger of becoming like Indian Premier League cricket, where cheerleaders enhance viewership, but serious cricket suffers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 09:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.