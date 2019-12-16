Why 2020 is an important year

As we come to the close of 2019, it is clear that the year has been a tough one for active fund managers in India. Market breadth has been narrow, and though the indices are showing gains of 5-7 per cent in dollar terms, many India-specific funds are actually down for the year.

One allocator recently told me that she had never seen such a divergence in India funds performance before. Large and well-known funds are at both ends of the spectrum, some up double digits, while others down an equal amount. As we move into 2020, many have started questioning the long-term bull case for India. ...