Why reinvent the wheel?

Even as the reports of several high-level committees set up in the past to go into the problems of the sugar sector are gathering dust, yet another task force has been constituted by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog to undertake a similar exercise.

The 13-member panel has been asked to suggest long-term strategies to rationalise the sugar economy and align it with the global market. The underlying objective is to reduce the burden on the exchequer due to financial bail-out packages that the government has to repeatedly dole out to sustain the economic health of ...