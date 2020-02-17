Why the defeat in Delhi will not put brakes on BJP's Hindutva push

Delhi’s election results do not represent the denouement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah or of Hindutva ideology. The tortuous final chapter for both is yet to be written.

Amit Shah, chief campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly elections, admitted in a question-answer session organised by a TV channel, that slogans like “goli maro” (shoot them) should not have been used. This expression of regret comes at a time when Amit Shah’s stock as the Chanakya to Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s Chandragupta Maurya has taken a ...