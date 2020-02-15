Why there may be few takers for the Budget's tax amnesty scheme

In her Budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman adumbrated the salient features of the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020: Cough up the disputed amount of tax pending in appeals as of January 31, 2020 before any appellate authority, including the high courts and the Supreme Court, on or before March 31, 2020 and avoid the discomfiture and embarrassment of interest and penalty.

As if to entice fence sitters who might miss the deadline, she went on to say that even if they wake up late, they can avail themselves of the scheme, provided they do so on or before the ...