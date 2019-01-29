Will you marry me? Indians send marriage proposal to Google Assistant

Facepalm moment

Guess the most frequently asked question by Indians to has announced through its official Twitter handle that one of the most-often-asked questions to the artificial intelligence-powered smart speaker is “will you marry me?” If you thought that was the only such quirk of the average internet-wielding Indian, think again. A year ago, the US-based Wall Street Journal carried a report on how millions of "good morning" text messages and photos exchanged by Indians on social media at daybreak were freezing up smartphones.

pe charcha

China-based game developer Tencent’s PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBGs) craze is well-known among gamers, particularly among teenagers. It appears even kids are taken in by it — many are insisting on PUBG-themed cakes for their birthdays and wearing T-shirts depicting the game’s characters. With board exams round the corner, the topmost worry for some parents is whether their kids would overcome the PUBG-fever and appear for their exams. During the latest Pariksha Pe Charcha, when a parent complained about her kid's game addiction, Prime Minister wondered if she was talking about the child's PUBG-addiction.

Troublemakers within

In Madhya Pradesh, old guards of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are creating fresh trouble for the party every other day. After former chief minister Babulal Gaur's veiled threats, another rebel leader, former minister Ramkrishna Kusmaria, has indicated that he might contest the coming Lok Sabha elections on the ticket of "another party" (read Congress). Kusmaria, who recently met Gaur, had been denied the party ticket for the Assembly elections. He told the media, “I am a warrior and will never surrender.” Congress leader and Chief Minister Kamal Nath is visibly happy with the infighting in the state unit of the When asked about the remarks of Gaur and Kusmaria, he said, “Everyone has the freedom to speak their minds.” When asked if his party would offer them the ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “We welcome social workers irrespective of their party affiliation.”