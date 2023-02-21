With some help from the predecessor

In about three months, will enter the 10th year of his prime ministership. At the end of May 2024, his tenure as prime minister would become just about as long as that of Manmohan Singh, who headed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for 10 years — from 2004 to 2014. Comparisons are bound to be made between the two prime ministers on the way they handled the and the nature of outcomes they secured for the country.