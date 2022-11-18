JUST IN
Allocate to debt funds as yields turn attractive, say experts
Office space demand can translate into high returns, say experts
Reduce the behaviour gap with a higher exposure to diversified funds
What NRIs on short visits to India must consider before buying property
Three-five-year gilts are attractive in current times, say experts
Stagger entry into longer-duration funds over next six months: Experts
Scrutinise your no-cost EMI offers for hidden charges, say experts
Time-starved investors must stick to index funds
Small-cap funds can be rewarding for those who can stomach volatility
Ring-fence your wealth from creditors by setting up wills and trusts
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Investments
Travel safe: Why buying insurance for your international vacation matters
Business Standard

Allocate to debt funds as yields turn attractive, say experts

Tactical bets on longer-duration funds not advisable currently as rate cuts are not on the horizon

Topics
Debt Funds | Personal Finance

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

debt funds, mutual funds, investment, markets, regulator
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 6.77 per cent in October compared to 7.41 per cent in September. Debt fund investors need to align their investment strategy with the more benign inflation outlook that is emerging.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Debt Funds

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 20:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.