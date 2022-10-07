JUST IN
Tokenisation to interest rates: All about RBI's new credit card rules
Transparency as antidote to conflict of interest
Govt bonds and immediate annuity plans: 2 options for retirement income
Don't change your pension fund manager unless investment lags others
Consider loss of cover, deductions before surrendering life insurance plan
Credit risk and reward: P2P offers returns but needs cautious investments
How to plan your finances before you take the leap into entrepreneurship
Financial freedom for Indians: What it means and how to achieve it
This Rakha Bandhan, gift your sister financial security: here are some tips
Tackle higher cost of foreign education with diligent planning: Experts
You are here: Home » PF » News » Financial Planning
Modest traction for MF Central in first year, phased rollout cited
Business Standard

Already 50 and don't have a retirement corpus? Build equity-heavy portfolio

Saving and investing more aggressively, extending work life are other strategies you may adopt

Topics
Financial planning | Retirement plan | pension schemes

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Your retirement planning should begin when you start earning. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A recent survey done by Max Life Insurance, in partnership with KANTAR, has focused the spotlight on Indians' lack of retirement preparedness. The survey, which covered 3,220 respondents in 28 cities, found that nine out of 10 people aged above 50 regret not having begun to save and invest sooner for retirement. About 59 per cent of those surveyed believe their savings will get exhausted within 10 years of retirement. And 23 per cent admitted to not knowing how to begin planning for retirement.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Financial planning

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 20:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.