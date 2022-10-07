Already 50 and don't have a retirement corpus? Build equity-heavy portfolio

A recent survey done by Max Life Insurance, in partnership with KANTAR, has focused the spotlight on Indians' lack of retirement preparedness. The survey, which covered 3,220 respondents in 28 cities, found that nine out of 10 people aged above 50 regret not having begun to save and invest sooner for retirement. About 59 per cent of those surveyed believe their savings will get exhausted within 10 years of retirement. And 23 per cent admitted to not knowing how to begin planning for retirement.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 20:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU