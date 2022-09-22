JUST IN
Assess maximum possible loss before entering an F&O trade: Experts
EPFO moving towards automation; set to rationalise workforce for efficiency
Losing steam: Average NFO collection slumps in FY23, shows data
EPFO sees over 1 million new subscribers for fourth straight month
EPFO adds 1.8 mn subscribers in July, posts 24% YoY rise, shows data
Stay invested in US funds even if returns aren't attractive currently
Don't change your pension fund manager unless investment lags others
Bet on multi-cap funds for disciplined exposure across market caps
The running life: How to take up marathon without breaking into a sweat
Fed-induced market volatility could spur demand for gold: Experts
You are here: Home » PF » News
EPFO moving towards automation; set to rationalise workforce for efficiency
Business Standard

Assess maximum possible loss before entering an F&O trade: Experts

Have sufficient capital as buffer to be able to meet additional margin requirements

Topics
F&O | Stock Market | Retail investors

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

Retail investors
In many trading strategies, the gains are defined but the losses can be unlimited

Ever since the 2008 market crash, when retail investors sustained large losses in the futures and options (F&O) segment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been mindful of the risk these investors court when they enter this segment. Recently, Sebi chair Madhabi Puri Buch said that while the markets regulator doesn’t believe in restricting retail entry into this segment, it will provide additional disclosures to enable them to take informed decisions.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on F&O

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 19:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU