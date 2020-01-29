Bank savings account, fixed deposit or debt fund - the better option?

I am 29 years old. I returned to India after ten years after a failed marriage. I did not claim any alimony. I have saved up Rs 10 lakh. I have rent-free accommodation in my parents' house.

But I won't inherit the house due to my siblings. Should I start a business or should I look for a job and invest this amount? I am a hotel management graduate from Australia and want to start a cloud kitchen. We need to re-start building your life. And the good news is that you have everything that you need. You need cash flows, and for that you have a qualification that will get you a good ...