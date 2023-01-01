JUST IN
Contact the bank if you have not signed the new locker agreement
Safety to liability: What changes for bank locker customers from Jan 1
Signature luxury: How to build a collection of the finest writing pens
Global slowdown could dent office space demand in H1 2023 after strong 2022
Income tax exemption might be extended to Rs 5 lakh in budget, say sources
Financial resolutions for 2023: 6 ways to get your finances in shape
Go ahead with house purchase in 2023 despite high loan rates
NPS partial withdrawal rule changing for these subscribers from Jan 1
An NRI without a PAN? File Form 10F manually till next March for lower TDS
Hold on to equity funds in 2023 despite turbulence, say experts
You are here: Home » PF Â» News
Safety to liability: What changes for bank locker customers from Jan 1
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Contact the bank if you have not signed the new locker agreement

While new rules enhance banks' accountability, buying locker insurance is added protection

Topics
Banks | Lockers | Banking

Bindisha Sarang 

bank locker, bank accounts
An agreement must be written on stamp paper between the bank and the customer and signed by the latter for availing of a safe deposit locker facility.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated banks to renew their locker agreements with customers by January 1, 2023. Banks began implementing new operational standards from January 1, 2022, but customers must sign a new agreement to be eligible for the updated regimen.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banks

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU