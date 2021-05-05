Covid-19 second wave: Should you avail of RBI's relief on loan repayment?

With the second wave of the pandemic hitting the country hard, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday again announced relief measures for retail borrowers. These will apply both to those who have not availed of any relief in the past and those who have.

If you are an individual borrower who did not avail of the restructuring facility under resolution framework (RF) 1.0 announced in August 2020 and available till December 2020, you can now get your loan restructured till September 30, 2021. However, you will have to fulfil a couple of conditions. “The loan account ...