Dishwasher: A must-have gadget in the kitchen when the party is over

It looks pretty much like the ubiquitous washing machine, with features like tub, basket, pump, motor, and spray arm – except that it it spins utensils instead of clothes. Like a washing machine, the dishwasher needs an inlet and outlet pipe and an electricity connection.

It is also priced in more or less the same range, starting at Rs 30,000 going up to Rs 1.5 lakh. For Delhi-based homemaker and educationist Bhawna Kumar, the dishwasher was an obvious choice. A great fan of gadgets and gizmos, she has bought everything from an egg boiler to an air fryer and feels technology ...