Don't invest just to save tax but to get closer to your financial goals too

If you have not begun your tax-saving investments for the current year, do so right away. Leaving it entirely for the fourth quarter could lead to a cash crunch.

While investing for tax saving, do so in a manner that allows you to remain in sync with your asset allocation, and helps you move closer to your financial goals. Invest according to financial goals Select suitable tax-saving instruments depending on whether your goals are long or short term. “Long-term goals can be those that you want to achieve in, say, 10 years or more, like children’s education, saving for ...