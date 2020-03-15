ELSS: Get potentially higher returns with shortest lock-in tenure

With March 31 just a fortnight away, those who have not done their tax-saving investments yet would be rushing to do so. With such procrastination till the very last moment, there is always the risk that the investor could end up selecting the wrong tax-saving instrument.

It’s important to keep a variety of criteria—return, lock-in, your risk appetite, investment horizon, etc—in mind when choosing your tax-saving investment. Ideally, your tax-saving investments should be in sync with your long-term financial planning. The investments you make should also enable you to ...