How RBI has empowered card customers with an additional layer of security

Businessman Nishant Agrawal (name changed on request) was asleep at his home in Delhi when he got an SMS at 1.30 in the night informing him that his credit card had been swiped in London and Rs 60,000 spent. Right after the first transaction, however, he got a call from his bank’s risk-monitoring department in Chennai enquiring if he had carried out the transaction.

Agrawal replied he had not and asked for the card to be blocked. “The miscreant tried several more times and I kept getting messages of failed transactions. Thankfully those transactions did not go through as the ...